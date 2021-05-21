I-77 Catawba River Bridge project finishes two days ahead of schedule

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A weeks-long traffic nightmare is over for neighbors in York County. The Catawba River Bridge is reopening two days ahead of schedule.

The construction project caused backups for most of the month, but getting things back up and running wasn’t easy for crews.

Drivers were left crawling at just 5 mph this afternoon as workers continued to move barriers out of the way.

But in the end, York County residents are getting what they wanted: Less congestion and a faster commute home on a Friday afternoon.

SCDOT gave an update on the interstate project Friday afternoon. Two lanes are open right now, and two more are expected to be open by the evening hours.

A view from SkyFox over the bridge shows all the new decking on the right side of the screen. United contractors from SC completed the project.

CEO Jim Triple says they pulled out all the stops for their guys, and were moving 24/7 to get the work done.

“We were doing devotionals in the morning with them, really just surrounding them,” Triple said. “We rented an entire hotel, provided three meals a day, day and night. Gave them laundry service. Whatever they needed, they had it.”

That all paid off, and now, United is looking at an even bigger payday. That $10,000 an hour penalty for being late has turned into an $180,000 bonus for finishing early. That’s coming from the money that they would have been charged for extended work.

