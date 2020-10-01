“I-77 Bypass” being considered to improve congestion near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Did you know there is already a way to bypass I-77 and uptown Charlotte? Transportation leaders say most people from out of town are unaware 485 can be used to avoid traffic on I-77 near uptown.

One suggestion made in a two-year-long study is to better inform drivers passing through the area how they can “bypass” Charlotte.



The study, called Beyond 77, involves a 68 mile stretch of I-77. Over the past year, they’ve been asking for public comment and have received more than 15,000 comments.

Beyond 77 plans to make traveling along the interstate easier whether it’s improving congestion or adding more public transportation options.

“People are not shy about commenting or providing feedback with almost 20,000 survey responses we are breaking records,” said Adam Howell from Beyond 77.

Beyond 77 is looking at improvements along the 68 mile stretch between Statesville and Rock Hill. Although most of the 15,000 comments over the past year haven’t been made public yet, one suggestion was informing drivers there is a bypass route to avoid I-77.

“I would think that especially for your big trucks, putting them on 485 and deflecting them from the central part of Charlotte might be a policy to consider,” said Bjorn Hansen from the Charlotte Regional Planning and Transportation Organization.

485 has been complete for years but comments online say many people are unaware the route can be used as a bypass. Transportation leaders say new signage could be installed to inform out of town drivers how to “bypass” I-77 and uptown Charlotte.

If you’re traveling from the south, drivers can jump on 485 near Carowinds and take the loop past the airport all the way to Huntersville to jump back on I-77. The “bypass” route would keep I-77 near Uptown clear for local traffic.



Transportation leaders say other cities, like Richmond, Virginia, have a similar bypass with clearly marked signage to let people know when it’s quicker to use the bypass over the interstate.



Beyond 77 is a two-year-long study. Over the next year, they plan to get some more community feedback about what’s needed to improve the interstate.



You can find out more about the study by clicking here.

