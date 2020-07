CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Five people are dead and four others were injured in a tragic crash in northwest Charlotte.

I-485 inner has been closed while police, fire and Medic work to clear the scene near Oakdale Road and W.T Harris Boulevard.

Police have not said what caused the collision or released any information on the victims.

FOX 46 is headed to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates.