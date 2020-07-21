Hybrid camps offer programs for kids where they can do schoolwork, activites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The new back-to-school plans have some parents forced to find a place to take their kids during the day.

Parents have been telling FOX 46 Charlotte that they’re worried about school this fall.

Most school districts won’t be doing much if any classroom time. If you have to be at work and can’t leave your child at home, this may be an option for you: Sending your child to a day camp where they can have fun activities and get their school work done too.

“I watched the school board decision and my first thought was ‘how are these parents going to do it, working or not working?'” Hannah Mulvihill said.

Mulvihill’s kids aren’t in school, but as a gym owner, she understands parents need help, now that schools in Charlotte and the surrounding area have announced the fall semester will be mostly online learning.

“We just wanted to provide a place for the kid that needs to be away from home to learn or for those parents who both work all day and can’t be sitting at home and schooling their kid at the same time,” she said.

Mulvihill and her team at Perfect Balance gymnastics in southeast Charlotte on Monroe Road are offering what’s called “school track out camp” in the fall.

Half the day will be spent working on school work.

“They’ll come in bring computer or laptop and we’ll be there to facilitate their schooling.”

Then, the other half of the day will be spent doing activities like gymnastics. The camp will be for ages five to 12 and cost $185 per week for a half day and $285 per week for a full day,

Mulvihill hopes young children especially will learn social skills they wouldn’t otherwise get since they won’t be in the classroom.

“For me the most important thing, sitting next to other kids staying in seat listening to teacher.”

Several local daycares say they’re also considering adding hours during the school day to help working parents, so you may want to daycares close to you a call to find out their plans.

The YMCA is another option. They’ll be offering fall programs for school age kids.