Husband and wife perfect kidney match in rare Christmas miracle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Call it a “Christmas Miracle.”

The chances are one in 100,000 of a husband and wife being the perfect kidney match—but, the odds were in one Charlotte couple’s favor.

Keri Zaino didn’t think her husband Mike would be sitting by her side this Christmas for the first time in 29 years.

“I wasn’t expecting to see him until Saturday,” Keri said. “I was torn to pieces.”

Just eight days ago, Keri’s husband Mike underwent surgery for chronic kidney disease.

“It really was a miracle,” he said. “Everything just came together in light of a COVID situation.”

The real miracle, though, was in the miraculous discovery that was made when the two lovebirds found out Keri was Mike’s perfect kidney match.

“I was the first person tested,” said Keri. “And ended up being a match for his kidney—which just blew everyone absolutely away.”

“It’s a one in 100,000 chance for non-related people to be a match,” said Mike.

Without any hesitation, Keri fulfilled a lifelong goal of becoming an organ donor. To make the moment even more magical, it was all for her own husband.

“Unconditional love,” said Mike. “There was never any hesitation and I’d like to think I’d do the same thing for her as well.”

A story of unconditional love and perfect proof this holiday season that miracles can and do, in fact, happen.

“There’s a reason we were put together 30 years ago and a reason we will hopefully be together 30 more.”

Keri is the music teacher at Palisades Episcopal in Southwest Charlotte.

The couple says it is so grateful for the outpouring of support from her colleagues and all their close family and friends.

