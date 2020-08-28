Huntersville residents frustrated, concerned over massive gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some residents in Huntersville weren’t holding back Thursday night, telling Huntersville leaders how they feel about a big gas leak that’s right in their back yards. It’s a leak FOX 46 has been reporting on for almost two weeks.

More than 63,000 gallons of gas leaked from the Colonial Pipeline and people are now worried about everything from the environment to their drinking water.

“I get their frustration. They’re not in the impact zone but they do have well water,” Huntersville mayor John Aneralla said.

Huntersville neighbors came to leaders with several questions concerning the effects of the leak. They got answers on some, but they say they were left wanting on a lot of others.

The Colonial Pipeline takes a path near Huntersville-Concord Road. For the last two weeks, much of that road has featured construction equipment and crews because the pipeline had a leak of tens of thousands of gallons of gas near homes.

Many of those homeowners wanted to make their frustrations known.

“I’ve got lights shining through the back of my house. I’ve got excavators,” one neighbor said.

“It’s like you can’t give us information without permission,” said another.

But they say the answers they got, specifically from Colonial Pipeline, were anything but informative.

“From this event, there are some opportunities we are currently investigating,” a representative for Colonial Pipeline said.

He and several other officials from Mecklenburg County and the State attended the meeting by Zoom.

The big worries FOX 46 heard from many here don’t have to do with the immediate effects of the gas leak, which has been repaired.

It has to do with the amount that leaked out that’s still being cleaned up and what many feel could be a disaster a couple of years down the road.

“We want to know that we’re going to be protected before it reaches us,” neighbor Erin Cohen said.

Mayor Aneralla says there are a lot of eyes looking over Colonial Pipeline’s cleanup work, but those here at this meeting say they have direct questions that deserve direct answers.

“I do not feel that our community got our questions answered,” said Inga Ferreira, who also lives near the pipeline.

They also say they don’t want to be footing the bill down the road for something they have no control over.

“Something is wrong and it needs to be fixed,” neighbor Jake Cohen said.

The mayor says they have another meeting set for Sept. 8. The people FOX 46 spoke with Thursday night say they want more direct answers to their questions and they say they may be at the next meeting getting the answers they believe they didn’t get tonight.

