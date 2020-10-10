Huntersville political sign thief accused of racially targeting veteran

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A Huntersville disabled veteran is outraged after she says someone called her a racial slur. She believes the person responsible is the same person caught on camera stealing her neighbor’s political yard signs supporting Joe Biden and tossing them in the woods.

“You don’t have a right to step on my right to vote,” Heather Whittington told FOX 46 on Wednesday. “Or my right to say who I support.”

After Whittington told FOX 46 thieves swiped her Biden signs, a few blocks away Dorothy Lane, 64, says she recognizes the blue golf cart they were captured on surveillance video riding in.

“I’ve had problems with this young man myself,” said Lane, a disabled Army veteran.

“You recognize the golf cart?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“Yes,” said Lane. “Absolutely.”

Lane alleges this same group has been harassing her for more than a year.

“Making derogatory comments,” she said. “The ‘n-word.’”

She showed us a photo of a note, cursing her, which she says one of the teens left in her mailbox.

“He left a note in my mailbox [saying] ‘F you,’” she said. “At that time, I didn’t even know who he was.”

Lane reported the incident to Huntersville police, who tell FOX 46 there are no other reports of racial comments being made or other political signs being stolen in the area.

Police did track down the teen Lane accused but have not located the golf cart and have no other leads. Because the video is hard to make out police can’t identify the individuals involved in the sign theft. That case is considered inactive.

“He doesn’t like me because of the color of my skin,” said Lane.

Grant asked Lane if it hurts dealing with racist comments.

“Of course,” she said. “But that’s America.”

Huntersville police say comments made to Lane are not considered criminal.

“It’s a non-criminal case,” said Huntersville Police Public Information Officer O.C. Saglimbeni. “While yelling what he did is highly inappropriate, it did not meet the level of any state crime.”

