Huntersville police say bullets went flying by them during early morning traffic stop; no suspects in custody yet

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Huntersville police officers investigating a car crash early this morning say they were greeted with bullets flying right by their heads.

Police do not believe the bullets were meant specifically for them, but they believe the suspects were aiming at people and they nearly missed striking officers in the head.

“Next thing they know they started hearing gunshots going off and bullets going very close to their heads,” Sgt. Ryan Smith with the Huntersville Police Department said.

Police say they were shocked by the sound of the shots at 4 a.m. Monday morning. Someone fired at two officers and a tow truck driver on this scene of a traffic crash on Beatties Ford Road between McCoy and Sample Roads in Huntersville.

“Our town has always shown us tremendous respect, this is just so out of the ordinary for our community that our officers don’t know how to react right now,” said Smith.

FOX 46 obtained exclusive video of investigators out Tuesday searching for clues to figure out who would shoot at police.

Sergeant Ryan Smith does not believe the suspects were specifically targeting cops.

“It doesn’t seem like where we think the shots could have come from that they could have even identified the officers from that far away,” Smith said.

Police say they’re going door to door asking neighbors to review their home surveillance cameras for footage Monday, July 6 between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Investigators believe the suspects were in a car, but at some point may have been on foot. Police are glad no one was injured, but determined to find the people who tried to hurt two of their own.

“It doesn’t make any sense to us we don’t know why we don’t know if we’ll ever know why but we’re working it as hard as we can.”

Police say several rounds were fired, but they don’t know if they came from more than one gun. The suspects could be facing attempted murder charges.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Huntersville police if you can help.