HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Huntersville Police Department is celebrating the second birthday of one of their K-9s.

Igor turned two years old Friday. Officers decked the dog out in some festive Fourth of July gear and gave him a special celebration.

They say Igor hopes everyone enjoys their holiday weekend safely and reminds everyone not to drink and drive and to be cautious with fireworks.

“If your fireworks leave the ground, they’re probably illegal.”

Happy Birthday Igor!