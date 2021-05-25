Huntersville neighbors report constant noise coming from site of Colonial Pipeline leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 has an update tonight on the Colonial Pipeline gas leak in Huntersville, the changes you may be able to see, and hear, and some you may not. This comes as Colonial is asking for an extension on its required reporting on the gas leak, which is the largest in the state’s history.

Over the last nine months, there have been changes in the area with people moving out, land being reclaimed, once muddy patches of dirt being dug up, replaced and re-seeded with grass.

The work is not done though, and a constant humming that Shannon and Tim Ward hear is a sign something else is happening there.

“It would be nice to know where the big industrial leaps are in the project, just so we’re aware being in the back yard of it,” Tim Ward said.

The Wards say they never received a notification, but over the weekend, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality posted an update on Colonial’s timeline for work.

Right now, the company is doing deep well drilling, to figure out how deep the gas leak went. There are now stacks on top of what appear to be tanks, and then there’s the wildlife.

“We noticed that they’re not here, and apparently they’re showing up other places,” said Shannon Ward.

The leak happened in the Oehler Nature Preserve and with the preserve disturbed, many animals have gone up the road. Last week, FOX 46 spoke with Inga Ferreira, who lives in a nearby neighborhood and noted seeing more wildlife.

“We’re seeing more wildlife now,” Ferreira said. “It’s probably coming from that area.”

One way or another, changes are happening, ones that the wards say are just adding to the issues near the Colonial site as Colonial itself wants more time to update authorities on its progress.

“That justification should include why they are not done yet, and not just because ‘we underestimated.’ It needs to be specific,” Tim said.

FOX 46 did reach out to Colonial about the constant noise coming from the site. They have not yet gotten back to us yet.

As far as the wildlife is concerned, that is something that may not change for a while, if at all because of all the changes that have happened out there over the last several months.