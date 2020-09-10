Huntersville neighbors fed up as construction, repairs continue a month after massive gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Night after night and day after day, people in Huntersville are dealing with the constant pounding of drills. It’s all because of a 63,000-gallon gas leak that happened more than a month ago.

For Anna Parks, the backyard she and her husband have had for decades in Huntersville is like a little piece of heaven, but for nearly four weeks now there has been a lot going on.

“We’re hearing that all the time,” Parks said.

She lives just a few hundred feet away from the pipeline work and she says the noise is happening at all hours of the night. She also says Colonial Pipeline hasn’t given her an end date yet.

“It’s a lot of beeping, banging, machines running, roaring. It seems like it just doesn’t stop,” Parks said.

It’s both an annoyance and a real concern for neighbors, but Colonial Pipeline officials have said there’s no immediate worry.

“There has been no detection of petroleum product compounds in any residential water wells,” Colonial Pipleline spokesperson Greg Glaze said during a meeting on Tuesday.

However, Parks and her neighbors have told FOX 46 the fine print essentially allows Colonial on their property as much as they want and they would give up their right to sue.

FOX 46 has also learned from a neighbor, and from a Colonial employee not authorized to speak to the media, they’re also offering hotel rooms to those living nearby the site because of the ‘all-hours’ work.

“It’s quieter in my house with two dogs than it is out here,” Parks said.

Parks wasn’t offered a hotel, but says she likely wouldn’t take it.

“I feel like we’re not being told the truth, completely. In fact, we haven’t been told much,” she said.

She, like many, want answers on the long-term effects and if the gas hits her well, years down the road-will Colonial pay to get her connected? She also wonders what will happen to the value of her ‘piece of heaven’.

“We want to enjoy the peace and quiet and we don’t even come out anymore,” she said.

There is still a question on how much gas really did leak out. Colonial is expected to release updated information as part of a 30-day report on Sunday.

