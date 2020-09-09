Huntersville neighbors bring safety concerns to Colonial Pipeline after massive gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been almost a month since a major gas leak in Huntersville, but neighbors in the area are still left wondering if their water is safe to drink.

Crews have been going in and out of the site along Huntersville-Concord Road while people who live nearby say they’ve been left in the dark.

The company responsible for the leak spoke with neighbors to discuss what’s going on, but those who live near that gas leak say they are left wanting more information. They came hoping to get questions answered that they had actually asked weeks ago, but say they’re still feeling left in limbo.

“When I read it, I was shocked,” neighbor Shannon Ward said.

FOX 46 first spoke with Ward on Monday about the contract she received from Colonial Pipeline, wanting to pay for her to get on city water. She took issue with the fine print.

“I will allow them to occupy my property as long as they need to, with heavy equipment, storage tanks, employees, with no compensation to me,” Ward said.

Colonial Pipeline representative Greg Glaze confirmed they are reaching out.

“Colonial has sought permission from local land owners to close active residential wells within 1,500 feet of the site,” Glaze said.

The pipeline company says they’ve dug monitoring wells, have dug up soil and recovered a some of the gas that has leaked out. The leak has also been repaired and any requests for wells being dug for people living nearby is being done out of an abundance of caution.

“There has been no detection of petroleum product compounds in any residential water wells,” Glaze said.

The worry here, for many, is not the immediate effects of the spill. Instead, it’s what will happen a few years down the road.

“It’s still don’t have information that’s critical for families living near this spill,” Rick Lyke said.

They say they want more information and more transparency. In addition to the well water, they have questions on the leak’s effect on a nearby nature preserve, how it will effect property values and also, at this point, how much really did leak out.

“Once it does it your water supply, it’s too late,” neighbor Mike Vordenberg said.

The next update could come in about a month. We are also due to get an update within the next several days on the amount of gas that did leak out.

Again, 63,000 gallons is what is estimated to have leaked from the pipeline, but there are worries that it could be much more than that.

