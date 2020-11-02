Huntersville motorcycle officer assisting with FLOTUS’ motorcade involved in crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A motocycle officer traveling with First Lady Melania Trump’s motorcade was involved in a crash on Monday, according to officials.

The Huntersville Police Department said around 3:25 p.m., one of their officers escorting the First Lady as she visited Huntersville collided with another vehicle on Woodlawn Avenue near S. Tryon Street.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Charlotte Mecklenburg police also responded to the crash. They say throughout the incident, there was no threat to the First Lady or any other personnel in the motorcade.

Huntersville police say the officer’s injuries are not serious, and they are passing along the well wishes.

“Thank you to all who have sent prayers and well wishes, we will be sure to pass those along to our officer! #HuntersvillePD”

The eastbound lanes of Woodlawn Road at I-77 remain blocked. Drivers are told to expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE