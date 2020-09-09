Huntersville mother provides groceries for neighbors in need

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Huntersville mother is helping her neighbors get through some touch times right now. It all started with a post on the NextDoor App.

“I kept seeing on Facebook or Instagram, like okay, I have to choose between going to work to have a roof over my children’s head or being able to provide food and being there for my children.”

A Huntersville mother has spent the past several weeks trying to help her neighbors who were struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I felt like God just put it on my heart to ask, ‘Hey, do you need a hot meal or do you need some groceries?’ or just that little extra help from a stranger. You know, I told them you don’t have to know who I am. You don’t have to feel embarrassed.”

She’s reached out through an anonymous post on NextDoor, which is why she only wanted FOX 46 to only share her first name.

“Because I didn’t want my name to be praised. I just wanted people to know that it’s by God’s grace that I can do this,” she said. “Because if it wasn’t for his grace, I couldn’t have done this.”

A mother with a large family of her own – she and her husband have seven children – she and her husband said they remember what it’s like to be the ones in need.

“We didn’t know where to turn, it’s not that, you know, we didn’t have family that could have helped us. But it’s just getting past feeling embarrassed to ask for that extra help.”

Help – they believe their call to give to others.

“We’ve been so blessed in this time. That even in the Bible it states ‘Help others with their burden.’ So I’m like, I rather take on their burden as well and make it easier for them.”

A burden their family hasn’t shouldered alone.

“I’m more surprised at the help that God put in other people’s hearts to want to come and help us. Because a lot of people are like, ‘OK, we’re good, we’re well-off, can I help you?’ I had people drop off gift cards, I had people drop off canned goods, I had people drop off school supplies for students.”

And that she says has filled her with hope and encouragement about the good in her community – even during the toughest of times.

“It’s good to see that there’s still good in the world.”

