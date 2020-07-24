Huntersville mom partners with local bank to create remote learning space for fall

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local mom is getting results for parents and students this fall, working to turn a bank into a safe space to learn remotely this fall.

“Everyday you’re kind of like ‘I hope today works’. Everyday you’re worrying about what’s happening and what’s going on” Bonnie Little said.

Bonnie Little asked for help for parents in a Facebook post and the response she got was so unique: The idea of turning part of a bank into a school.

A representative from Aquesta Bank contacted Little about setting up pods for students of working parents or students who need internet when remote learning begins this fall in Charlotte-Mecklenburg and surrounding school districts.

Several Aquesta bank locations are offering a free place for kids to go since they won’t be able to go back inside their schools.

“We’ll get them onto their computers and anyone that needs help we’ll be able to get them onto the computers and kind of walk them through their structures,” Little said.

Little is looking for parent and community volunteers to help students with school work and feed them lunch, setting up shop in the bank’s meeting rooms in Cornelius, Huntersville, and Mooresville.

She’s also had interest from a church and the American Legion, and wants other corporations to offer their extra space for students.

“10 years ago, I was that single parent with children at home and no money and thank goodness a pandemic didn’t hit,” Little said.

She’s hoping to help about 400 families.