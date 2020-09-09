Huntersville mom helps families in need during COVID-19 pandemic

A mother in Huntersville has taken on the mission of helping other local families in need as they struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna, a mother of seven, said she started helping in response to Facebook posts made by other mothers struggling between staying home to take care of their children or going to work so they could feed them.

She began anonymously responding to the calls for help with warm meals and supplies.

“I didn’t want my name to be praised,” she said. “I just want people to know that it’s by God’s grace that I can do this.”

As a mother with a large family herself, she knows it can be embarrassing to ask someone for help.

“Just that little help from a stranger. You don’t have to know who I am, you don’t have to feel embarrassed,” she said.

Anna said others in the community have been reaching out to help her by donating gift cards, canned goods, school supplies and more.

“It’s good to see that there’s still good in the world,” she said.

If you would like to donate to help Anna’s cause, send her an email at helpfeedNorthCarolina@gmail.com.