Huntersville mayor responds to frustrations over gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is getting more answers about a massive gas leak in Huntersville, taking concerns from homeowners, straight to the Huntersville mayor.

The mayor tells us the repair work should be done by the end of the day, but there is a difference between the repair and the cleanup which he says will take longer.

People living around the Huntersville gas leak have told us it’s a mess. Some 63,000 gallons spilled out of the colonial gas pipeline right near a lot of people’s homes and it’s been enough to get them to worry,

“What we’re finding as we’re doing research is that there’s a lot to worry about,” neighbor Rick Lyke said.

Lyke reached out to FOX 46 about his concerns, specifically, that the gas leak could eventually hit his well water.

That has been a concern for more than just him and something that Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla has been getting answers on.

“They’re checking numerous ground areas. I think 32 auger’s holes have been dug,” Aneralla said.

Aneralla says it’s less of a precautionary measure and more because it has to be done. He told FOX 46 that no less than 10 local, state and federal agencies that are looking over colonial’s cleanup efforts.

“They have about 250 employees working up there,” said Aneralla.

Colonial says, at this time, there are no well water worries, there’s no timeline yet on when it will all be cleaned up, but it is an effort that’s been happening around the clock.

“It’s going on 24/7, when I’m out at night, I can hear digging and stuff, so they’re working around the clock,” Lyke said.

The mayor says with all those agencies looking over colonial’s back at this point, he’s confident that they will get it right and colonial, we’re told, is footing the bill right now for it all.

