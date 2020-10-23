Huntersville brothers offer scholarship for being kind

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A random act of kindness often goes a long way. Now, the Hogg brothers want to reward other teens for being kind.

“I think being kind is helping others when you don’t have to,” said David Hogg, 19. Hogg works two jobs and is a junior at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Over the years, he’s given his time and raised money for Levine Children’s Hospital, the Huntersville Police Department, veterans and those who could use a helping hand.

“I’ve always like to see someone else smile,” Hogg explained.

He is teaming up with his younger brother, Jake, 15, to give away three $500 scholarships for being kind.

“I like seeing people help each other out of the kindness of their hearts. I don’t want people to just do it for the money but it is a reward,” said Jake Hogg, a high school sophomore.

“You just have to submit a picture of yourself helping and a 250 word or less essay,” explained David Hogg.

The two turned to social media to raise the money. Thanks to the generosity of strangers, they are able to offer the Be Kind Scholarship.

It does not cost a penny to be kind but the Hogg brothers hope this will inspire others to give back.

“More often than not youth are looked upon as only wanting to help themselves and I want to change that narrative for both sides,” David Hogg said.

The deadline to apply is November 15th. The Hogg brothers are looking for participants who are in 11th or 12th grade or a college student under the age of 20. Anyone who lives in the United States can apply.

Some of the suggestions for acts of kindness include mowing someone’s lawn, making face masks, or even walking someone’s dog.

If the brothers raise more money, they plan to give away more scholarships. You can donate to their GoFundMe here.

