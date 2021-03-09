Hundreds show up for mass vaccination clinic at Chesterfield County high school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People in Chesterfield County say they’re excited now that phase 1B is in effect in the Palmetto State.

400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were given to teachers and community members at a mass vaccination clinic at McBee High School.

The bleachers in the high school gym were dotted with teachers and other people in the community filling out registration forms as they waited to get one of the doses of the Pfizer vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic with Carolina Pines.

While the gym was filled with people who were 16-64, one six-year-old was there as well.

She told FOX 46 that she was glad to see people getting their shots.

“I’m being here with my mom and my cousin,” Kinsly Daze told FOX 46. “My mom came here to get the shot in her arm.”

Kinsley’s mom works for Chesterfield County and her cousin is a teacher. They’ve taught her all she knows about the COVID vaccine.

“It helps you maybe if you’re sick or if you don’t want get sick if you’re going somewhere,” she said.

For Kinsley COVID is scary and she wanted her family safe.

“I know it’s very dangerous and you have to wear a mask. Well, we all have to try and stay careful where we go and make sure that we’re six feet apart.”

And to stay careful, she encouraged her family to get the vaccine, but it doesn’t come without some hesitation.

“Honestly, if I was them, I would be a little scared. Because the shot is a little hurtful for me,” Kinsley said.

Kinsley was happy to see other people beside her mom and cousin waiting in line.

“It makes me feel like they’re strong and they’re brave to get it.”

Shauna Cameron with Carolina Pines says they planned ahead to make sure they could handle each stage as it came open.

“We really tried hard to make sure we pre-planned to make us efficient. So when we do get to a place, they’ve already pre-registered, it goes that much faster and we can get that much more people taken care of,” Cameron said.

Carolina Pines plans to go to each county school district who need help vaccinating teachers as well as the community. They’ll be back here on Thursday for another mass clinic.