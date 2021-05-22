Hundreds of law enforcement officers join search for wanted murder suspect in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tyler Terry has been on the run for days. He’s charged with murdering at least four people.

When authorities started chasing Terry early this week. The sheriff says six deputies were working the case. Now there are over 100 men and women here searching to bring the suspect to justice.

You can look at all the cars at the staging area and two helicopters on the Lewisville High School football field to see how this search has intensified.

Authorities with the FBI, ATF and local has been looking for Terry along Hwy 9 in Richburg, SC. The search has also widened to the Fort Lawn area as well.

Friday evening the Chester County Sherriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Terry in connection to the murder of Eugene ‘Geno’ Simpson. A murder warrant was also issued after Simpson’s wife, Adreinne, gave a statement to investigators saying Terry shot Simpson and dumped his body in Chester County according to the affidavit of probable cause.

That makes four alleged murders Terry is connected too.

Investigators say they know Terry is in the search area and they want people to remain cautious, and make sure they know where all their firearms are located.

“It’s no question he’s determined,” Sheriff Max Dorsey said. “But also would call into question what state of mind he’s in. Certainly, he is tired. We have evidence to believe he’s not well.”

Terry is still on the run.

With little resources to stay healthy, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that works in their favor, so, they called in reinforcements. The FBI, ATF and law enforcement from other jurisdictions arrived to help. Former FBI agent Joseph Lewis says the first step was to thoroughly identify the suspect.

“You’re always looking for exhausting everything you can where you know the person how you live or the family members,” Lewis said. “You do all that research, find out even going back to high school or college. Dig up everything you can, and in this case the young lady that may have been involved in this she would be thoroughly interviewed and stressed about her involvement.”

Then you go state to state. The FBI gets involved when suspects become fugitives.

“That’s one of the things the bureau does well particularly in multi-state issues. Local law enforcement is pretty much stuck with what they can do in their own state, city or county. So lawfully, they will contact the FBI because of the actions that can be made. So they will call them in and see if they can do backgrounds and see if they can locate them that way.”

The tools agents use to locate fugitives depends on the investigation.

“You’re online doing online history. They’d be tracking all types of information they can get. The other things that are being done are calls being made to law enforcement and the FBI whatever locations that he may have been, anyone that may have had contact with him. Trying to generate as much information as they can that will lead him to where he may be going or who he may connect with.”

Lewis says individual car searches during a roadblock are difficult unless the suspect in pinned in somewhere.

“Unless they know where he’s going. Because again, you don’t want to create an issue where you’re involving the public.”

The sheriff’s office didn’t comment on that when we asked but Lewis says they’re not useful unless they know where he’s going and he’s pinned in somewhere.

You don’t want to create an issue where you’re involving the public by stopping and questioning. He says it creates issues in the long run. Someone may tell him where the road blocks are, so they’re not typically useful.