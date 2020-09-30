Hundreds of COVID-19 complaints filed to OSHA by NC employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hundreds of COVID-19 complaints have been filed to OSHA from employees in North Carolina alleging their workplace isn’t keeping them safe from the virus.

There were a lot of complaints–most of them were about sanitation or social distancing protocols, but a complaint that came from an employee at Piedmont Plastic Surgery-Dermatology was shocking.

FOX 46 is told that the employer is not enforcing social distancing, there are more than 40 COVID-19 cases at the facility due to proper precautions not being taken, and the employer is requiring sick employees to continue working.

They say the employer was operating before the stay-at-home order was lifted, has not provided face masks and hand sanitizer and is not cleaning the building at all.

These are just some of the 600 COVID-19 related complaints to OSHA in the last four months from North Carolina workers. 80 came from Mecklenburg County including this one about Piedmont Plastic Surgery-Dermatology, some saying employees use the same thermometer in patient’s mouths and armpits.

FOX 46 went to get their side of the story, they asked for our phone number, but haven’t called us to comment. So we asked people on the street what they think.

“That’s really gross. That’s something that’s unacceptable, especially in this kind of situation,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

One complaint had this to say about a local hospital: The employer is collecting and decontaminating employee’s N95 masks, then redistributing the mask to other employees.

“I just cannot believe it because it shouldn’t be that way. Those masks–you use it, it should be discarded.”

In the communications department of the police department building, the employer is not enforcing social distancing for essential personnel and is not encouraging everyone to wear facemasks.

Most of the complaints are about the employer not following proper health and safety protocols. FOX 46 found 145 mentions of “social distancing” in the statewide list. The word “clean” was mentioned at least 241 times.

These are OSHA complaints from May to September, most of which are now closed, meaning it was resolved or OSHA sent the employer a letter outlining the steps needed for compliance.

As for the local hospital, FOX 46 reached out to them late for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

