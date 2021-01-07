Hundreds line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Like the rest of North Carolina, people 75 and older lined in in Rowan County for their opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic was hosted at the Rowan County Health Department and was free to anyone who met the age requirement.



Appointments were not necessary and the shots were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. By midday, the line wrapped around the health department parking lot and some waiting said they have been there for nearly an hour.



“My neighbor told me that I could come and get the shot here and I have a mother in law is in assisted living and they won’t let me see her unless I have a COVID shot,” said Steve Havner, who was waiting in line.

The Rowan County Health Department parking lot was turned into a maze of cars as soon as the sun came up. Those in line didn’t seem to mind the wait.

“I feel good. I am 79 and I wanna see 85,” said Betty Sue Sifford.



Sifford says she had no concerns about the vaccine or how quickly it was rolled out.



“I trust that they know what they are talking about and I have heard of so many people passing and having it,” said Sifford.



The same drive-thru clinic is scheduled again for Thursday starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Rowan County Health Department at 1811 E Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28146.

