Hundreds attend protest in downtown Charleston over the death of George Floyd

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people attended a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Charleston on Saturday.

The rally comes as cities across the United States protest the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after being restrained by police.

The rally began just after 2:00 p.m. when hundreds of people began marching on King Street as they headed towards Marion Square.

Protestors chanted “I can’t breathe,” “no justice, no peace,” “don’t shoot,” “black lives matter” and other phrases as they marched on King Street and rallied at Marion Square, consistent with the peaceful protests seen all over the country.

Authorities from the City of Charleston and neighboring Mount Pleasant were on hand for the rally.

Protestors also gathered at White Point Gardens and The Battery. Elsewhere across the state, rallies were held in Columbia and in Greenville.

People gathering downtown as they protest the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/SGRdh0uIYo — WCBD News 2 (@WCBD) May 30, 2020

https://twitter.com/KaugustineTV/status/1266796878215237632?s=20

Protesters are kneeling in the middle of Lower King. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Ru7ELQBxSg — Quintin Washington (@QuintinOnCamera) May 30, 2020

