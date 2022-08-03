(WGHP) — The sun has been very active lately, which could cause a few problems for us here on Earth, according to NASA.

The space agency said the solar cycle is not yet at its peak and has already surpassed expectations.

At 7:09 p.m. last Sunday, satellites detected an explosion on the sun and a “long-lasting eruption of a C9.3-class solar flare,” according to professional astronomer and science writer Tony Phillips‘s website Spaceweather.com, which monitors solar activity.

“The intensity is probably an underestimate because it was partially eclipsed by the edge of the Sun. Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory saw hot debris flying away from the blast site,” the site reported on Monday. “Earth is not in the line of fire. The explosion is significant because it may herald an active region set to emerge over the sun’s northeastern limb later this week. A new sunspot group could bring an end to weeks of relative quiet.”

Scientists with NASA believe they will see more solar activity, such as flares and eruptions, that could disrupt navigational equipment like GPS, power grids and radio communication.

Solar flares and eruptions will increase from now until 2025, according to NASA predictions.

The increased solar activity could create a risk for astronauts and spacecraft as well as potentially create concerns about the health of flight crews and passengers on airplanes.