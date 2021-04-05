Hubert Davis hired as new UNC men’s head basketball coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/FOX 46) – Longtime assistant Hubert Davis has been hired as the new North Carolina Tar Heels head men’s basketball coach position, replacing Roy Williams, who retired after 18 seasons in Chapel Hill.

“I’m proud, humbled and appreciative of being your new men’s basketball coach for the University of North Carolina,” Davis said in a video posted on the UNC Twitter page.

Hubert Davis: "I'm 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗳𝘂𝗹, 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina."#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/Lev1CwyTQD — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 5, 2021

The UNC Board of Trustees met at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss an undisclosed employment decision.

Davis will be the first Black head men’s basketball coach in school history.

Davis, 50, played guard at North Carolina under Dean Smith from 1988-92.

“I love this University. I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here,” Davis said in a press release. “I am proud to lead this team, and I can’t wait for all that comes next.”

He would then go on play to play 12 seasons in the NBA for a series of teams including the New York Nicks, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons.

In May 2012, he was hired as an assistant coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team under Roy Williams.

When Williams anounced his retirement, UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham called the opening “the best job in college basketball” but there was no exact timetable for hiring a new coach.

Williams won three national championships in 18 seasons with the Tar Heels. Davis helped the Heels win one of those three – in 2017.

“Hubert Davis is the best leader we can possibly have for our men’s basketball program,” Tar Heels athletics director Bubba Cunningham said. “He teaches student-athletes on and off the court. He inspires his fellow staff members. He is strongly committed to family. He has a tenacious, burning desire to be the best he can possibly be; we witnessed that when he was a player, a broadcaster and an assistant coach – and I have no doubt he will ensure that our student-athletes and program will be the best they can be, as well.”

Davis graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1992 with a degree in criminal justice.

He and his wife, Leslie, have three children.