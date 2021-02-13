How willing are central NC residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine? This Facebook-based survey tells you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New data based on a survey of Facebook users says that about 66 percent of North Carolinians would get the COVID-19 vaccine.

When it comes to Wake County, nearly 85 percent (84.95 percent) of its residents say it would “definitely” or “probably” choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered to them today. That number is compared to 92 percent of Orange County residents and 86 percent of Durham County residents.

The data, presented by Carnegie Mellon University, is based on a survey of Facebook users and is current as of Feb. 1.

Orange County ranks fourth in the entire United States among counties with residents willing to get a vaccine shot.

Other counties in central North Carolina responded as follows:

Moore County (78 percent)

Johnston County (70 percent)

Harnett County (66 percent)

Cumberland County (60 percent)

View the entire report here to find out how many people in your county are willing to get the vaccine.