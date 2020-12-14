How to see the “Christmas Star”

During the early evening of December 21, the day of the Winter Solstice, we’ll be treated to what some are calling the Christmas Star.

The two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will reach their greatest conjunction around 6 PM CST when they will be a mere 1/10 of a degree apart just above the southwest horizon.

Let’s hope for clear skies to catch the show! Be sure you’ve got an unobstructed view of the lower southwest sky.

You don’t need a telescope or binoculars to see this Great Conjunction of 2020 but if you have them, you’ll have a better view of how close these gas giants are in our sky! To read more, go to Space.com!

Courtesy Adler Planetarium

