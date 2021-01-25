How much do Super Bowl LV tickets cost right now?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Super Bowl LV in Tampa is officially 13 days away as the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs is now set.

With a win over the Packers, the Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium.

With a hometeam victory over the Green Bay Packers, tickets to the Tampa-based Super Bowl are selling fast and for a hefty price.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, you can only buy two or more tickets. No single tickets are listed for purchase, according to Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest price for a ticket on the site Sunday night was $14,000. However – they are resale, you must buy both and they are seated in Section 314 in Raymond James Stadium.

That price also does not include ticket and service fees, which would bring the grand total to $33,882.95.

2 tickets for $14,000 each = $28,000

Service fee of $2,940 per ticket x 2 = $5,880

Order processing fee = $2.95

If money isn’t a problem for you though, the best seats in the house are currently listed on Ticketmaster at $26,000 each, plus fees. You would be seated in Section 136 on the Chief’s team’s side.

If you would like the best seats on the Buccaneers’ side, tickets are currently $25,000 in Section 114.