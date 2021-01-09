House severely damaged in north Charlotte fire on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A home in north Charlotte suffered severe damages after needing 23 firefighters to put out a fire at the residence on Saturday, Charlotte Fire Department says.

Firefighters responded to a heavy fire at the 2400 block of Booker Avenue around 4:30 p.m. and took 20 minutes to control the incident.

The house is occupied but nobody appeared to be home when the fire took place. CFD told FOX 46 that over 50 percent of the home was damaged and the 911 call came from neighbors.







There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.

Continue to follow FOX 46 as more information will be provided when available.

