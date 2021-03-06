House fire in Charlotte kills two dogs; seven people displaced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two dogs were killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon that took an hour for 27 firefighters to control.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the house on the 9200 block of Benfield Road around 5:30 p.m. and six adults and one newborn were displaced due to the incident.

In a video from Charlotte Fire Department, heavy smoke can be seen spreading throughout the two floors of the house.

Structure Fire; 9200 block of Benfield Rd; two story house with heavy smoke showing; Station 36 area. pic.twitter.com/aoYvzO7D2E — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 6, 2021

Red Cross of Greater Carolinas Region is now assisting the people displaced and the fire remains under investigation.