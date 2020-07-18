Hot, humid weekend with scattered showers

The heat is this weekend with highs holding in the middle 90s both days! Humidity levels will on the high side as well causing our heat indices to climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Make sure to take precautions to stay cool.

Scattered showers and storms will roll through at times during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday and Sunday. Not everyone will see the wet weather each day and much of the time will be dry. If you do get a shower or storm this weekend though look for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning. Stay weather aware and have a great weekend!

This steamy and unsettled weather pattern is expected to stick around through the upcoming workweek. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest updates over the next several days.

Saturday: Sun and clouds; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 95

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Lo: 74

Sunday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 96 Lo:75 Ann