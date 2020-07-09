Hot and humid weather continues with scattered storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday will be another hot day with lower chances for showers.

Friday will start mostly dry and stay that way through much of the day. Some storms could move in during the evening hours as a disturbance will move into the area late in the day.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will continue to slowly drift along the North Carolina coast. The low could potentially become Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Fay.

The storm will track away from Charlotte and head northeast along the East Coast through the weekend.

Typical midsummer weather can be expected across the area this weekend and into next week with hot, humid weather and isolated afternoon and evening storms each day.

Today: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 72

Tomorrow: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 70

Saturday: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 69

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android