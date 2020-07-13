Hot and humid weather becomes the rule for this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Monday will be a hot and mostly dry day with just a slim 20% chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms.

The best chances for rain will be along and east of the Interstate-77 corridor.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather is that area with heavy rain and gusty winds possible with those storms.

A hot and increasingly humid air mass moves in for the rest of the week. Expect heat index values near 100 degrees by midweek.

Chances for showers and storms increase into this weekend.

Today: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 72

Tomorrow: 10% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 72

Wednesday: 10% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 73