Hospital nurse boycotts Harris Teeter until store enforces mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 was the first to report that grocery store chain Harris Teeter would ask customers to wear facemasks, but not force them. This despite a statewide mask mandate in North Carolina that started last Friday.



FOX 46 was the only Charlotte station to talk with a local nurse who is on the frontlines of COVID-19 who now says she will no longer shop at Harris Teeter until the store enforces the statewide mandate.



“I am going to patronize places that have the same safety as I do,” said nurse. Robyn McAreavy.



McAreavy is a nurse at an area trauma hospital and has seen the impacts of COVID-19 first hand,



“We are seeing more patients now than we ever have,” said McAreavy.

Harris Teeter was the only place McAreavy would shop for groceries until last week when the grocery chain said they would offer shoppers masks, but not force them to wear one.

McAreavy posted on Twitter she is now boycotting the store.

“I get it, I am tired of it and I hate to wear masks. I am trying very hard to be safe and keep others around me safe,” said McAreavy.

In a statement to FOX 46 last week Harris Teeter said this about customers refusing to wear masks:

“We must remember and understand that there are many exceptions outlined in the order, and our associates are not authorized nor qualified to ask an individual to present proof that they qualify for an exception.”

“I am having a hard time understanding why Harris Teeter can give the same courtesy to everyone else that is following the rules,” said McAreavy.



Harris Teeter says employees may offer a free mask to those not wearing one inside a store, but they will not be asked to leave the store if they refuse to wear one.