Hospital chaplains continue to comfort patients while keeping a social distance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chaplains working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are providing essential services to patients and their families. But, with social distancing guidelines in place at hospitals, local faith leaders in are having to adjust how they comfort the sick and their loved ones.

Just like holy week unites the faithful around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has become a unifying force across the globe.

“It’s not often all of us are brought to our knees at the same time, but this coronavirus has done that.”

David Carl, Director of Pastoral Services at Atrium Health, continues to visit patients in hospitals but says the outbreak has forced chaplains like himself to make adjustments. Usually in a suit and tie, he now wears scrubs and masks while maintaining a social distance.

“The other way we are, uh practicing a little different is instead of necessarily going into a patient’s room and holding their hand and engaging the family who are visiting, we’re now more visiting from the doorway,” Carl tells Fox 46.

The protective measures are necessary but Carl says some chaplains have struggled to get used to them.

“Speaking through the mask, um, has been a little bit testy for some of our chaplains. But what our experience so far has been, the mask while it hides part of our face, it doesn’t need to hide our hearts and the kindnesses and compassion that can still be conveyed.”

Counseling, comfort and peace are some of the essential services that chaplains are providing to covid-19 patients, their families, and hospital staff battling the virus on a daily basis.

“Our teammates here at Atrium Health are probably experiencing anticipatory grief that we’re anticipating that the worst is yet to come,” Carl says.

Carl praises faith leaders who are finding creative ways to hold services and criticizes those ignoring stay-at-home orders.

“It’s one thing to have faith. It’s another thing to have foolish faith, and so we don’t need to test God.”

Carl tells Fox 46 that coronavirus-related visitor restrictions are taking an emotional toll on patients and their loved ones. A new aspect of job is helping families understand that despite the physical separation, there are different ways they can stay connected.