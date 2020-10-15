Hornets Superfan passes away at 88 years old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tributes and memories are pouring in about a Hornets superfan who recently passed away.

John Jackson, known to many as “Redd Foxx” passed away at the age of 88. It’s estimated he only missed two games since 1988.

The Hornets expressed their condolences to Jackson’s family. Seth Bennett, Senior VP of Consumer Engagement said, “John was everything Charlotte. He was about everything Charlotte. Certainly, the Hornets were a big part of that, and we’re grateful for his fandom for us.”

His grandson, Bradford Brooks said Jackson waited a long time for a Charlotte team; in the 80’s he got his wish.

“As soon as we got a basketball team in the 80’s and the Charlotte Hornets came as an expansion team, he was full onboard just being a fan,” Brooks said.

Over time, he filled his walls with posters, pictures, headline articles: memorabilia now left with his family.









“It’s just very nostalgic,” Brooks said. “Seeing it, it’s special, too because it’s so, like classic,” he continued. “When you go into the team store, it’s like, ‘wow’ they don’t even have that now.”

Jackson supported the team through and through. He met every player, and has pictures with Muggsy Bogues, MJ’s dad, Del Curry… and even Steph Curry long before he became a stud athlete. On game day, he’d be the first one to walk through the doors, and many times the last one to leave.

“He would go to the games and he would still tape them at his house just so he wouldn’t miss any part of the games,” Brooks said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

To the Hornets, Jackson was more than a fan; he was family.

“We all got a little boost when John came around,” Bennett said, “just seeing him smile, and get excited about the game and whatever activity we had going on for that night.”

The NBA world is a lot different this year, and the Hornets games will be a lot quieter without the man known as “Redd Foxx” cheering them on.

“That was a part of him, like, every day and he was really special to all of us,” Brooks said.

The family is still working on a formal obituary funeral arrangements.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE