Hornets star rookie LaMelo Ball expected to miss rest of season with fractured wrist

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte Hornets announced on Sunday that rookie guard LaMelo Ball has suffered a fracture in his right wrist and will be listed out indefinitely.

The team says Ball will seek a second opinion but ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Ball will likely miss the rest of the season after the diagnosis is confirmed.

Wojnarowski reports that the fracture is near his thumb and he will visit Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York this week.

The injury appears to have happened against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Here is the play where LaMelo Ball fractured his right wrist ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MO1NdpAIUu — FOX Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnFSSE) March 22, 2021

The injury is a brutal loss for the Hornets as Ball, the third overall pick in the 2020 draft, has been the league’s frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 41 games.

Since being named a starter on Feb. 1, Ball has averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 21 starts.

Ball was named the January and February Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month and leads all rookies in assists and steals while sitting second in scoring.

He is the only player of the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star break.