Hornets radio broadcaster suspended indefinitely for racial slur in tweet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte Hornets radio broadcaster has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting out a racial slur while discussing the Denver-Utah game.

Radio voice John Focke took to the social media platform on Monday to apologize for the error.

“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended,” Focke tweeted Monday night.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, Focke tweeted, “Shot making in this Jazz-N*****s game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!”

The Charlotte Hornets released a statement Tuesday morning:

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the recent social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke. As an organization, we do not condone this type of language. John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely.”

Charlotte Hornets Statement: pic.twitter.com/4RaDvcSfHU — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) August 18, 2020

