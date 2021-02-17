Hornets Foundation donates $25k grant to Novant Health for COVID relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation announced on Wednesday that they donated $25,000 to Novant Health to assist with COVID-19 relief and response efforts as its annual Wellness Grant.

The funds will be used to purchase additional COVID-19 rapid test kits, disposable masks and to translate COVID-19 educational materials in Spanish. The tests and supplies will mainly benefit economically distressed neighborhoods and minority communities.

“We are pleased to be able to provide support for our friends at Novant Health as they continue to lead the way in keeping our community safe and healthy,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are appreciative of their efforts throughout the pandemic and are glad to have the ability to assist our longtime partner in any way we can, including hosting vaccination events at Spectrum Center.”

The donation comes just two days after Hornets owner Michael Jordan donated $10 million to Novant Health to open two new medical clinics in the state.

The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic shifted its focus to COVID-19 response during the pandemic with the creation of a respiratory assessment center to screen and diagnose patients with respiratory symptoms.

Hornets mascot Hugo presented the donation to Dr. Jonathan Wilson, a physician at the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic.

“We are honored to have such a longstanding partnership with the Charlotte Hornets, and extremely grateful that this relationship extends beyond the basketball court,” said Jesse Cureton, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer of Novant Health. “This generous gift will help Novant Health continue to provide vital pandemic support to some of Charlotte’s most vulnerable community members.”