Hornets become one of first pro-teams to launch commemorative NFT series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte Hornets announced Tuesday that they will become just the second professional sports team to jump into the crypto-currency industry with the launch of a commemorative non-fungible token (NFT) series.

On Thursday, May 11, fans in attendance at Spectrum Center for the Charlotte-Los Angeles Clippers matchup will have the opportunity to purchase from a limited release of NFT tickets on the Hornets app for $4.99. Cryptocurrency is not required.

The limited-edition NFT will be the first in a series of Hornets commemorative NFTs featuring artwork in the form of digitally designed commemorative game tickets only available to fans.

“The Hornets are thrilled to be one of the first professional sports teams to introduce to our fans a series of commemorative NFTs,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Innovation is in the DNA of the Hornets organization, dating back to our original uniforms and colors, and we wanted to offer our fans the opportunity to participate in the excitement, popularity and cutting-edge nature of NFTs.

In recognition of Charlotte’s inaugural season in 1988-89, there will only be 88 NFTs to start on the Flow Blockchain.

The Hornets worked with Dapper Labs and Mint to launch the first sports team NFT on the Flow Blockchain.

The Golden State Warriors became the first professional sports team to launch an NFT collection last month and the NBA partnered with Dapper Labs to offer NFTs in the form of “moments” through NBA Top Shot.

Charlotte will launch additional NFTs in a collectible series, including during potential games in the play-in tournament and NBA Playoffs. Those dates will be announced later.

“I love the Hornets NFTs because they’re historic yet accessible to every fan,” said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs. “These game tickets are collectible memorabilia that let fans keep and relive a moment forever.”

The Hornets in-house creative department designed the digital artwork and collaborated with other departments across the organization to bring it to life and make it available to fans.

“We take pride in the fact that these are fan-friendly NFTs with a very low barrier to entry. We think our fans will enjoy the design, and we look forward to growing in this space in the future,” Whitfield added.