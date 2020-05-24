Honoring military heroes this Memorial Day amid coronavirus outbreak

A woman donates blood as an act of kindness, so Stand Together will donate $500 dollars to a family in need during COVID-19 pandemic.

(FOX News) – Memorial Day weekend is typically full of parades, flag ceremonies and other large group activities to honor fallen military heroes, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation has had to find alternative ways to commemorate the sacrifices of those who have died while serving the country.

While we may not be able to have traditional in-person gatherings this Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 25 this year, the Concerned Veterans for America Foundation (CVAF) is encouraging people to come together online.

“What we’re asking folks to do in the context of this time, because we can’t get together this Memorial Day in the traditional venues, is to come together digitally, to honor the sacrifice of those fallen heroes by doing some small act of kindness in the community,” said John Byrnes, director of education at Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) and a veteran of both the U.S. Marines Corps and the U.S. Army.

CVA is a charitable organization whose mission is to empower the military community with the tools to promote freedom at home and connect veterans in need with free-market solutions to help them live healthy lives.

