Honoring heroes: Hundreds attend memorial service for Watagua County deputies

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It was a somber day for the Boone community as the first of many services to say goodbye to local heroes. On Thursday, those in Watagua County to mourn the loss of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox.

Community members and law enforcement brothers saying they will never forget the sacrifice made

The first procession of family and friends was led by K-9 Raven, as the body of K-9 deputy Logan Fox was carried to the ASU Holmes Convocation Center on the Appalachian State campus.

Behind them a casket carried by a horse drawn carriage with people on both sides of the street paying their respects.

“All ways thank them for their service,” says Sheyna Widner, who drove from Ashe County to be part of the procession. “My kids have always grown up, if we pass one anywhere, thank you for what you do. It’s really important for us to come because it was just tragic to follow it.”

As the body of Fox was in the center, the family of Sgt. Chris Ward was carried behind him. The casket of each man followed by a horse walking with no rider symbolizing the warrior who would not ride again.

“You have a void that cannot be filled easily,” said Watauga County sheriff, Len Hagaman to the families. “But I want you to know that we love you, we’re here for you after this ceremony and months and weeks and years ahead.”

The two deputies died on April 28 after responding to a welfare check. Shots were fired in the home of Michelle and George Ligon on Hardaman Circle. Deputy Fox died at the scene and Deputy Ward passed away on the way to the hospital.

Since then, the community has been coming together.

They’ve shed tears in front of the Watauga County sheriff’s office and even as law enforcement from across the state say their goodbyes, the youngest letting those officers know they are with them by way of a fist bump and other kind words..

“I said something like thank you for what you do, and he said thank you for letting us serve you,” added Widner.

All say they will never forget these heroes, and now is the time to follow their example.

“Rest easy, sleep well, others have taken up where you fell, the line is held,” Hagaman said. “Peace, peace and farewell.