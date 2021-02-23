Honduran man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — A Honduran man convicted of kidnapping a woman in Charlotte in 2019, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced 38-year-old Luis Analberto Pineda-Anchecta to 240 months in prison and five years of supervised released on 2019 kidnapping charges that he was found guilty for last year.

Peneda-Anchecta was arrested by CMPD on or around May 15, 2019, for assault on a female and communicating threats against his ex-girlfriend before being released two days later.

A week later, the same woman was approached by two masked men while walking to her vehicle in a Charlotte apartment complex when she was grabbed by the arm, had a cloth stuffed in her mouth and had her head wrapped by a cord or rope.

One of the masked men was Peneda-Anchecta and he told her “I love you and I’m going to kill you.” The other masked individual did not accompany Pineda-Anchecta and the victim in the vehicle.

Pineda-Anchecta drove the woman down Lancaster Highway and kept a tight grip on the plastic rope tied around her face. After traveling for a while down the highway, Pineda-Anchecta pulled over and parked, took the victim out of the car and dragged her to a wooden area off the highway.

Following a struggle between the victim and Pineda-Anchecta, the victim escaped and ran into the middle of the highway before being assisted by motorists who stopped.

Pineda-Anchecta fled the scene on foot and was arrested two days later. He was found guilty of kidnapping by a federal jury on June 23, 2020, following a two-day trial.

After his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Robert J. Conrad noted that “this was not a mere kidnapping, but that the defendant intended to kill the victim.”

Pineda-Anchecta will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility and will be suspect to deportation proceedings upon the completion of his federal sentence.

He was previously convicted of illegal reentry by a deported alien and sentenced to seven months in prison.