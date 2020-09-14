Man shot to death in apparent home invasion robbery in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Monday near UNC Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Shortly after 4:18 p.m., a man suffering from gunshot wounds was located inside a residence near the 9100 block of Sandburg Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tells FOX 46 Charlotte this was related to a robbery.

CMPD said this was “not a random act” and that a person of interest has been detained.

No other suspects are being sought at this time. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Echols is the lead detective assigned to this case.

This is a developing breaking news story. Check back for updates throughout the day.

