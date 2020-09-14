Man shot to death in apparent home invasion robbery in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Monday near UNC Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Shortly after 4:18 p.m., a man suffering from gunshot wounds was located inside a residence near the 9100 block of Sandburg Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tells FOX 46 Charlotte this was related to a robbery.
CMPD said this was “not a random act” and that a person of interest has been detained.
No other suspects are being sought at this time. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Echols is the lead detective assigned to this case.
This is a developing breaking news story. Check back for updates throughout the day.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM
- West Nile virus case reported in Rock Hill; mosquito spraying planned Tuesday
- Man shot dead outside Pineville shopping center; first Pineville homicide of 2020
- Trump visits California, Biden talks climate change as wildfires take campaign focus
- 87-year-old missing woman with cognitive impairment may be headed to Myrtle Beach from NC
- Repairs continue after new data shows Huntersville pipeline leaked 4 times more than estimated