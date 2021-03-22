Homicide investigation underway near Tuckaseegee Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and a homicide investigation was underway in west Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Officials responded to calls regarding the incident near 4900 Arborwood Drive near Tuckaseegee Road after 1 p.m.
Medic said a victim was found and pronounced dead by paramedics.
There are no mentions yet of an arrest or a motive or a narrative. CMPD is currently on the scene conducting an investigation.
This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.
So far there have been 17 homicides in 2021.