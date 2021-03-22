Homicide investigation underway near Tuckaseegee Road

News
Posted: / Updated:

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and a homicide investigation was underway in west Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident near 4900 Arborwood Drive near Tuckaseegee Road after 1 p.m.

Medic said a victim was found and pronounced dead by paramedics.

There are no mentions yet of an arrest or a motive or a narrative. CMPD is currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

So far there have been 17 homicides in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories