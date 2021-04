CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to CMPD.

Police were called to the 7900 block of Oak Meadow Court where one person has been pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. No information on the victim or possible suspects has been released at this time.

This is the 23rd homicide of the year. FOX 46 is working to gather more details. Check back for updates.