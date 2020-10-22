CMPD: Man shot, killed in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to CMPD.

Shortly before 10 p.m. officers and Medic responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 800 block of Farmhurst Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.



Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective James, the lead detective assigned to this case, or another Homicide Unit detective.

This is the 97th homicide in Charlotte this year.