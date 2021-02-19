Homicide investigation underway in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte tonight.

Detectives were called to the 7600 block of Waterford Ridge Drive just before 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 19. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive victim inside of a car and later saw that the individual was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

Police are continuing to collect evidence and gather information.



The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective McCraw, the lead detective on the case, or another homicide unit detective.