Homicide investigation underway in southeast Charlotte Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Monday afternoon in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Creekridge Road on Monday, Jan. 25, where one person was pronounced deceased.

CMPD tweeted, “Homicide Unit detectives are conducting an investigation near the 7500 block of Creekridge Road in the Independence Division where one person has been pronounced deceased.”

