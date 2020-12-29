Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are investigating after one person was killed in northwest Charlotte Monday evening.

This is the second homicide in Charlotte on Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Ledson Court where one person was pronounced dead.

No information has been provided concerning the victim or potential suspects.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit a tip here.